Fourth covid wave expected in July, Asad Umar warns

Federal Minister Asad Umar, who is also the head of Pakistan’s COVID-control authority, warned Friday that the country could be hit by the fourth wave of the virus if the people stop being cautious.

“In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination programme, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” said Umar in a Twitter post after reviewing the “artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC.

He advised people to follow the SOPs and get vaccinated.

The virus has so far claimed 22,152 lives in Pakistan, while the number of total confirmed cases stands at 952,907.