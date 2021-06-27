Four-year-old raped, murdered in Khanewal: police

A four-year-old child was raped and then murdered in Khanewal, the police said Saturday.

“My daughter went out to play with her friends on Thursday but never came back home,” according to the victim’s father. After a search operation that lasted four days, the police found her body in the fields near Azizabad.

“Initial medical reports revealed that the child was tortured,” the investigating officer said.

The police have detained three men over suspicion. Their DNA samples have been collected and sent to a laboratory in Lahore.

The officer added that the SHO of Kahna police station has been detained for “irresponsible and delayed investigation of the case”. An FIR has been registered against him.

The four-year-old’s funeral was held on Sunday. Her family demanded that the perpetrators be arrested immediately and hanged to death in public.

