Four-year-old murdered after rape in Khanewal: family

The body of a four-year-old was found in a sack in Khanewal on Saturday.

Her family members have claimed that she was murdered after rape. They staged a protest with her body at the railway track in their area and stopped Sir Syed Express on its way to Karachi from Lahore.

They said that the child was kidnapped outside her house in Azizabad four days ago. The family looked for her on their own and then found the body near fields.

The area SHO refused to help them in the case. He told us that why would someone kidnap your daughter when you have no property or land, and refused to register a case.

Punjab IG has taken notice and suspended Kahna SHO and Khanewal DSP.