Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Four suspected terrorists killed in Quetta encounter: CTD

Six others managed to escape

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
At least four terror suspects were killed in an operation in Quetta’s Marwar, a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department said Thursday. According to the spokesperson, the CTD carried out an operation in Marwar after it received information of presence of suspected terrorists in the area. In an exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, while six others managed to escape, said the spokesperson. The CTD found weapons and explosives during the search operation. The terrorists were involved in several attacks on the security forces.
FaceBook WhatsApp

At least four terror suspects were killed in an operation in Quetta’s Marwar, a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department said Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD carried out an operation in Marwar after it received information of presence of suspected terrorists in the area.

In an exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, while six others managed to escape, said the spokesperson.

The CTD found weapons and explosives during the search operation. The terrorists were involved in several attacks on the security forces.

 
Balochistan Quetta
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Quetta, Terrorist killed
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Karachi's Defence, Clifton won't flood this monsoon: CBC
Karachi’s Defence, Clifton won’t flood this monsoon: CBC
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Today's outlook: Pakistan govt to table Budget 2021-2022
Today’s outlook: Pakistan govt to table Budget 2021-2022
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.