Four soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks: ISPR

Four soldiers of the Frontier Corps were killed and eight injured in two separate attacks in Quetta and Turbat Monday night.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, an FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was attacked by terrorists on Monday. During an exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed and multiple were injured.

Four soldiers were martyred in the attack and six injured.

Later at night, an FC vehicle was targetted in Turbat with an IED, the army’s media wing revealed. Two soldiers were injured.

“Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.