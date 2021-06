Four men were killed after a car crushed their motorcycle on the Makran Coastal Highway Sunday afternoon, the police said.

The friends were on the way to Kund Malir from Karachi for a picnic. They died on the spot, according to witnesses.

The bodies have been moved to the Uthal District Headquarter Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The car driver has, on the other hand, been arrested. An FIR has been registered.

