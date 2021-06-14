Four FC soldiers martyred in Quetta IED blast: ISPR

At least four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred in an IED blast in Quetta’s Margate area Sunday night, Pakistan military’s media-wing said Monday.

The ISPR, the military’s media-wing, said in a statement that the soldiers were deployed for the security of coal mines in the area.

One of them was a junior commissioner officer, said the ISPR.

The FC has launched an operation in the area to arrest terrorists, read the statement. “Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.”