Usman Khan Kakar, a former senator of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, has passed away in Karachi, a party spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Kakar was taken to a Karachi hospital from Quetta after he suffered a brain haemorrhage last week. He was aged 59.

Kakar remained a senator from 2015 to 2021.

His death was confirmed by Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani too.

“Lala, you will be missed,” Shahwani said on Twitter.

