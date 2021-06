Former PPP MNA Chaudhry Saeed Iqbal was injured in a road accident on Sargodha Road in Faisalabad, said rescue officials.

According to Rescue 1122, Iqbal’s car was hit by a tractor-trolley and was critically injured in the accident.

He was taken to the Allied hospital in a critical condition, said the rescue officials.

Iqbal remained an MNA on the PPP’s ticket from 2008 to 2013.