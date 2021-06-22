Flour mills association to go on strike from June 30

Pakistan Flour Mills Association has announced that it will stage a strike from June 30 onwards against the additional tax on wheat.

Members of the association addressed a press conference on June 22 and said that they plan on stopping the washing and grinding of wheat too.

They threatened to stop the grinding process on June 24 and June 25.

The association members said that the government has imposed a 17% sales tax on wheat which will increase its price by Rs5 per kilogramme.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.