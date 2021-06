Five people were killed and two injured in a firing incident in Peshawar on Monday.

The firing occurred during a jirga session in Sarband, the police said. The jirga had been called to resolve a land dispute. It, however, resulted in an exchange of heated words between its members and they opened fire at each other.

The bodies and injured have been moved to the hospital.

A police team reached the site and cordoned off the area. No arrest has been made yet.

