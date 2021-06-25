Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Five FC soldiers martyred in Sibbi attack: ISPR

Says terrorists suffered a heavy loss in retaliation

Posted: Jun 25, 2021
Last Updated: 2 hours ago

At least five Frontier Corps soldiers were martyred after their patrolling party came under attack in Balochistan’s Sibbi district, the ISPR said Friday.

In a statement, the ISPR said the terrorists also suffered a heavy loss in an exchange of fire with the security force.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Noorullah, Zafar Ali Khan, Hidayatullah, Nasir Abbas and Bashir Ahmad.

The army’s media wing said that the cowardly enemy agencies were involved in such attack, adding that the security forces won’t let anyone sabotage peace in Balochistan.

Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan in terms of land areas, has long been marred violence perpetrated by militants, insurgents and other criminals.

A man was injured in a grenade attack on an FC vehicle in Quetta Sunday evening.

On June 14, four FC soldiers were martyred in an IED blast in Quetta’s Margate area.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
