Fire erupts at Hyderabad’s Shah Bhittai Hospital

A fire erupted inside the electrical room of Hyderabad's Shah Bhittai Hospital Sunday morning.

According to rescue officials, the blaze started because of a short circuit. Immediately after, the power supply of the entire building was suspended.

The hospital was immediately evacuated after sparks were seen shooting out of the power circuit. Patients, doctors, and other staff members gathered outside the building.

Fire trucks have reached the site and a rescue operation is underway. A team of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has reached there too.

