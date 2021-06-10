Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps Qadir Mandokhel on TV show

Claims the PPP lawmaker hurled profanities at her

Awan and Mandokhel were panelists on Express News show Kal Tak. They accused each other of corruption and exchanged some heated words.

Mandokhel said that Awan had taken kickbacks for issuing adverts. At this, the information minister vowed to take him to court for defaming her.

Awan, on the other hand, said she had quit the former PPP government because of its corrupt practices.

The debate spiraled into Awan verbally abusing and slapping Mandokhel in the face.

"Now this is ladies," Mandokhel is seen telling anchorperson Javed Chaudhry after being physically assaulted by the minister.

The channel took the show off air but a video of the incident recorded in the studios has been circulating on social media.

Awan later claimed that the PPP lawmaker issued her threats. She accused him of hurling profanities at her and her late father.

"I had to take an extreme measure in my defence," the minister said on Twitter.

She said she would take a legal action against Mandokhel after consulting her lawyers.