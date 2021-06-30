Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
FIA asks Hamza to submit records in money laundering case

He is being investigated in a money laundering case

Director sahab, time doesn't stay the same forever, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz told FIA director. He appeared in the Lahore office of the Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday in the Al-Arabia and Ramzan sugar mills money laundering cases. The investigation team replied that if the leader didn't want to bring the record, he could have come to the office any day. "You still have time to submit the records," FIA's director told Hamza. "We leave it up to you to give the records. You can come any day after informing us." Hamza told the agency that he was the CEO of the companies but doesn't know how money was transferred into the employees' accounts. "I don't even have the record of this money," he said, adding that he will talk to his lawyers about it. The PML-N leader added that the case was being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau for three years. FIA's team responded that this was a different case and involves a huge amount of Rs25 billion. Hamza and his father Shehbaz Sharif are accused of opening fake accounts in the name of mill employees while he was serving as Punjab’s chief minister. They are accused of using these accounts to transfer Rs25 billion to Sharif family accounts from 2008 to 2012. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
