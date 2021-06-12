FIA arrests US national for illegally entering Pakistan from Iran

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Unit has arrested a US national for illegally entering Pakistan, a spokesperson for the agency said Saturday.

The spokesperson said that Sirous Esmailzadeh, an American-Iranian man, entered Pakistan from Iran without documents.

Esmailzadeh paid thousands of dollars to a smuggler to help him cross the Iranian border, he said.

He had been living at a five-star hotel in Karachi since June 8, according to the FIA’s spokesperson. The accused was also issued a one-year emergency passport by the American consulate in Karachi.