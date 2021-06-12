Saturday, June 12, 2021  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
FIA arrests US national for illegally entering Pakistan from Iran

He was living at a Karachi hotel

Posted: Jun 12, 2021
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Unit has arrested a US national for illegally entering Pakistan, a spokesperson for the agency said Saturday. The spokesperson said that Sirous Esmailzadeh, an American-Iranian man, entered Pakistan from Iran without documents. Esmailzadeh paid thousands of dollars to a smuggler to help him cross the Iranian border, he said. He had been living at a five-star hotel in Karachi since June 8, according to the FIA’s spokesperson. The accused was also issued a one-year emergency passport by the American consulate in Karachi.
