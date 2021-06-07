Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams

Students of federal government schools from grade one to four will be promoted without exams, the federal education ministry said on Sunday. Grade six and seven students will not have to sit exams either.

Students of fifth and eight grade will have to sit exams.

Those who don’t have to appear in exams will be promoted on the basis of their past year’s results. The ministry said that 90% of the students appeared in exams last year and their results will determine who will be promoted this year.

Last year, all students from grade one to eight had to sit exams.