Prime Minister Imran Khan met the federal cabinet on Tuesday to discuss a 15-point agenda for housing and other sectors:

The Punjab government and Civil Aviation Authority will decide the revenue of the Walton Airport project.

The renewal of the AHS air international license

The appointment of private members of the Pakistan Postal Management Board

Appointment of members to the Heavy Industry Taxila Board

Change in land use of Carlton Hotel, Karachi

Urban regeneration of Pakistan Quarters case

Approval of Pakistan Coastal Guard Foundation

Transfer of prisoner, Muhammad Owais, from Pakistan to Norway

Use of land in Islamabad’s zone 4 for private housing and high-rise apartments

The import of non-Indian Punjabi films

Approval of the National Digital Cable Policy

Appointments to the Community Welfare Board

Modifications of the Sustainable Development Goals Partnership will be conferred

Verification of ECC’s June 2 decisions

