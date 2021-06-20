Sunday, June 20, 2021  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Fazl announces new round of anti-government rallies in Swat, Karachi

Says opposition won't negotiate with government

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Listen to the story
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced on Sunday third round of rallies against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government in Karachi and Swat. The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, will hold its first rally in Swat on July 4 and the second one in Karachi on July 29, Fazl told reporters in Peshawar. The PDM head said that the opposition parties will not negotiate with the government. But he added that they are ready to talk to those who brought PM Khan’s government to power. There will be some conditions before the talks, he said, adding that they will have to assure them that they won’t repeat what they did in the past. The army should be kept away from the election, demanded Fazl, saying that police are enough to maintain the law and order during the elections. Fazl said that PM Khan was planning to give the US bases in Pakistan but he claimed he warned him that the country will become Afghanistan if he allows US bases in the country. He claimed PM Khan refused to give the US bases in Pakistan under pressure from the opposition and people.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced on Sunday third round of rallies against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government in Karachi and Swat.

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, will hold its first rally in Swat on July 4 and the second one in Karachi on July 29, Fazl told reporters in Peshawar.

The PDM head said that the opposition parties will not negotiate with the government. But he added that they are ready to talk to those who brought PM Khan’s government to power.

There will be some conditions before the talks, he said, adding that they will have to assure them that they won’t repeat what they did in the past.

The army should be kept away from the election, demanded Fazl, saying that police are enough to maintain the law and order during the elections.

Fazl said that PM Khan was planning to give the US bases in Pakistan but he claimed he warned him that the country will become Afghanistan if he allows US bases in the country.

He claimed PM Khan refused to give the US bases in Pakistan under pressure from the opposition and people.

 
Karachi PDM
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PDM rallies, PDM Karachi rally, PDM Swat rally
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Karachi weather: light rain, thunderstorm forecast today, says Met Office
Karachi weather: light rain, thunderstorm forecast today, says Met Office
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.