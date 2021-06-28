Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Fawad Chaudhry: HD transmission for PTV, Radio Pakistan goes digital

Says opposition is spreading fake news

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

All PTV transmissions will be run in high-definition from the first week of August, according to Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

In a Parliament speech Monday, he said that the Association Press Pakistan will be transformed into a media agency along the line of AFP and Reuters. "The third reform will be the digitalisation of Radio Pakistan."

Chaudhry said that during the previous governments, the information ministry was only employing voters. “In the last 10 years, PTV hired 2,200 people on daily wages without any test or evaluation."

He revealed that the government is working on the security of journalists. In Pakistan, the highest number of attacks on journalists were reported in the PPP era. In 39 attacks, 32 journalists died. Fourteen journalists lost their lives in the PML-N rule. “Ever since we have come to power, eight attacks have taken place.”

The difference to be noted here is that during the PTI government, all the attacks were investigated and the culprits were punished, Chaudhry claimed.

“Two attacks remained uninvestigated which were reported from Sukkur and Naushero Feroze,” the minister pointed out. “We want the Sindh government to see what happened there because we are facing embarrassment in the international community because of their inefficiency.”

Talking about the Pakistan Media Development Authority Ordinance, he said that PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb ran an entire campaign against it. “It was later proven that no such law has been passed. It was all fake news.” So, as a member of the National Assembly, and as a highly respectable politician, she should have had a big heart and apologised to the government.

“We have made our journalists a part of the Successful Youth programme and will include them in the PM’s housing initiative too.”

Countering fake news

The minister pointed out that Afghanistan and India are running a propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

“Do you think this is

happening for free? No,” he pointed out in a speech in the Parliament Monday. “Each

and every word is paid for and some of our naïve friends are a part of this

campaign.”

Fake news is tweeted

from some regions of India and then boosted by Afghanistan.

“When TLP protests occurred, in 3.5 minutes more than 300,000 tweets were posted from an IT center in India’s Ahmedabad. You can guess the sort of war we are facing.”

Do you think all these essays on freedom of expression in American news are being published without any cost?

No. Every word has a price and we know who's paying it, the minister said, emphasising that the opposition should be unanimous on issues related to Pakistan’s benefit. We should not use international establishments for small political benefits. We should not play in the hands of our enemies for these temporary gains.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan fake news fawad chaudhry India parliament
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Fawad Chaudhry, Parliament, National Assembly, Opposition, Fawad Chaudhry in national assembly, fake news campaign against Pakistan, India and Afghanistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi's Defence
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi’s Defence
NADRA succession certificates to be issued at Karachi mega center
NADRA succession certificates to be issued at Karachi mega center
KWSB disconnects illegal water connections in Manzoor Colony
KWSB disconnects illegal water connections in Manzoor Colony
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.