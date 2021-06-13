Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Fawad Chaudhry criticises PPP for not spending on Sindh’s development

Where are the funds going?

Posted: Jun 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry lashed out at the Sindh government for not spending on the province's development and police incompetence.

During a visit to Karachi on Sunday, he remarked that the province is allocated Rs1,600 billion to Rs1,800 billion every year. "Where do these funds go?" We don't see any development in Ghotki, Sukkur, or Larkana. This money is used to purchase properties in Dubai, London, and Paris.

The CMs are nothing but "rubber stumps" who are made to sit in CM House but they don't call the shots. They are nothing but puppets controlled by the Zardari family, he claimed. "Decisions are made by those sitting in Bilawal House and not the assembly."

He remarked that Karachi's policing system is quite weak. They have been giving money to Rangers every year because they know that their police is not strong enough to stop crime. Sindh government officers just want to enjoy their own protocol and don't care about improving the policing system.

Reacting to the press conference, PPP's Murtaza Wahab claimed that everyone knows what is going on in the country. There is no doubt that the Sindh government cares about its people. Fawad Chaudhry thinks that he can secure his job by critcising the PPP government but no such thing will happen.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

RELATED STORIES

