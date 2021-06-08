Fake intelligencer arrested for blackmailing cops in Hafizabad

A man, pretending to be an intelligence officer, was arrested for blackmailing policemen in Hafizabad Tuesday morning.

The suspect, Shahid Awan, was arrested by the Saddar police. He is said to have a previous criminal record of blackmailing too.

Awan would call policemen and impersonate a high-ranking intelligence officer, according to the police. The suspect would then demand money from them.

An FIR has been registered against him under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 170 (Personating a public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 25-D (Penalty for causing annoyance) of the Telegraph Act, 1885.

The suspect hailed from Lahore Cantt. He was being further interrogated.

Earlier this week, a man was arrested in Muzaffargarh on charges of a similar crime.

The suspect was using a Balochistan SIM card and blackmailing a police officer.

