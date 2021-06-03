Faisalabad man kills three-year-old daughter for ‘not letting him sleep’

A Faisalabad man has been arrested for killing his three-year-old daughter.

Three days ago, Asif Javed registered a kidnapping case with the police. He told them that he had gone to buy groceries with his daughter. He claimed he left her on his motorcycle and went to buy rice. When he returned, his daughter was nowhere to be found.

The police conducted search operations to look for the child. Her body was then found in a stream.

Muneeb Shah, the spokesperson of the CPO, said that the police started suspecting the father after he recorded contradictory statements. He confessed to the murder during the investigation.

Javed said that he told his daughter that he was taking her to a carnival and then pushed her into a nearby stream. He said that he hadn’t been sleeping properly as his daughter would keep him up at night.

A case has been registered against him.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.