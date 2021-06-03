Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Faisalabad man kills three-year-old daughter for ‘not letting him sleep’

She went missing three days ago

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

A Faisalabad man has been arrested for killing his three-year-old daughter.

Three days ago, Asif Javed registered a kidnapping case with the police. He told them that he had gone to buy groceries with his daughter. He claimed he left her on his motorcycle and went to buy rice. When he returned, his daughter was nowhere to be found.

The police conducted search operations to look for the child. Her body was then found in a stream.

Muneeb Shah, the spokesperson of the CPO, said that the police started suspecting the father after he recorded contradictory statements. He confessed to the murder during the investigation.

Javed said that he told his daughter that he was taking her to a carnival and then pushed her into a nearby stream. He said that he hadn’t been sleeping properly as his daughter would keep him up at night.

A case has been registered against him.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Pakistan decides to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions
Pakistan decides to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.