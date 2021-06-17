Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Faisalabad man kills former wife, mother-in-law

He was resentful of their divorce, police say

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A man killed his former wife and mother-in-law in Faisalabad on Thursday, the police said.

The woman married the suspect, Faisal, a year ago. She took divorce two months ago which upset her ex-husband.

Faisal barged into their home on Satyana Road and opened fire on his former wife and mother-in-law, Deputy Superintendent of Police Tauseef Khan said. They died on the spot, the police officer said.

The suspect had attacked his wife with a knife in the past too, relatives of the victims said. But the police took no action against him, they added.

The Punjab inspector-general took notice of the incident and sought a report from the regional police officer.

DSP Khan said the police were conducting raids and they would soon arrest the suspect.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad Murder Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Faisalabad, murder, police, man kills former wife, mother-in-law
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Karachi's Defence, Clifton won't flood this monsoon: CBC
Karachi’s Defence, Clifton won’t flood this monsoon: CBC
Today's outlook: Pakistan govt to table Budget 2021-2022
Today’s outlook: Pakistan govt to table Budget 2021-2022
Sindh resumes 6th to 8th classes with 50% attendance
Sindh resumes 6th to 8th classes with 50% attendance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.