Faisalabad man kills former wife, mother-in-law

A man killed his former wife and mother-in-law in Faisalabad on Thursday, the police said.The woman married the suspect, Faisal, a year ago. She took divorce two months ago which upset her ex-husband.Faisal barged into their home on Satyana Road and opened fire on his former wife and mother-in-law, Deputy Superintendent of Police Tauseef Khan said. They died on the spot, the police officer said.The suspect had attacked his wife with a knife in the past too, relatives of the victims said. But the police took no action against him, they added.The Punjab inspector-general took notice of the incident and sought a report from the regional police officer.DSP Khan said the police were conducting raids and they would soon arrest the suspect.