Fact-check: No, there won’t be a countrywide power outage today

There’s no truth in news regarding a countrywide electricity breakdown today (Sunday), the spokesperson of Islamabad Electric Supply Company said.

A message doing rounds on social media said that there will be a power outage in Pakistan on June 13 from 9am to 7pm. IESCO has debunked all these rumours.

According to the Water and Power Development Authority, approximately 7,450 megawatts of hydropower was supplied to the national grid during peak Saturday hours.

More than 3,850 megawatts of hydropower was generated from Tarbela last night, WAPDA spokesperson added.

On May 22, a major power breakdown hit Karachi. North Karachi, Golimaar, Korangi, Nazimabad, Al-Asif Square, Saddar, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, Clifton, Safoora, and DHA were among areas with no power.

K-Electric said the power supply was interrupted after a 220 kV high tension line tripped.

