Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Fact-check: No, there won’t be a countrywide power outage today

Messages circulating on social media are fake

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
There's no truth in news regarding a countrywide electricity breakdown today (Sunday), the spokesperson of Islamabad Electric Supply Company said. A message doing rounds on social media said that there will be a power outage in Pakistan on June 13 from 9am to 7pm. IESCO has debunked all these rumours. According to the Water and Power Development Authority, approximately 7,450 megawatts of hydropower was supplied to the national grid during peak Saturday hours. More than 3,850 megawatts of hydropower was generated from Tarbela last night, WAPDA spokesperson added. On May 22, a major power breakdown hit Karachi. North Karachi, Golimaar, Korangi, Nazimabad, Al-Asif Square, Saddar, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, Clifton, Safoora, and DHA were among areas with no power. K-Electric said the power supply was interrupted after a 220 kV high tension line tripped. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

There’s no truth in news regarding a countrywide electricity breakdown today (Sunday), the spokesperson of Islamabad Electric Supply Company said.

A message doing rounds on social media said that there will be a power outage in Pakistan on June 13 from 9am to 7pm. IESCO has debunked all these rumours.

According to the Water and Power Development Authority, approximately 7,450 megawatts of hydropower was supplied to the national grid during peak Saturday hours.

More than 3,850 megawatts of hydropower was generated from Tarbela last night, WAPDA spokesperson added.

On May 22, a major power breakdown hit Karachi. North Karachi, Golimaar, Korangi, Nazimabad, Al-Asif Square, Saddar, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, Clifton, Safoora, and DHA were among areas with no power.

K-Electric said the power supply was interrupted after a 220 kV high tension line tripped.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
electricity breakdown
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
IESCO, power breakdown, electricity supply, power outage, K-electric, social media messages, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.