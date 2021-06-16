Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Ex-KU professor awarded 10-years jail term for harassing female teacher

He posted pictures of a teacher on Facebook using a fake ID

SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021
A court in Karachi sentenced a former professor of the University of Karachi to 10 years in prison for harassing a female teacher on the internet. District and sessions’ judge (East) Khalid Hussain Shahani also imposed a Rs50,000 fine on Farhan Kamrani. Kamrani, a former assistant at the psychology department, was arrested from the court and sent to prison to serve his sentence. According to the investigators, a female teacher had filed a complaint with the FIA, alleging that someone had posted her pictures on the internet. The former professor was arrested from his house after an investigation and he confessed to creating fake Facebook account in the name of the female teacher and posting pictures.
A court in Karachi sentenced a former professor of the University of Karachi to 10 years in prison for harassing a female teacher on the internet.

District and sessions’ judge (East) Khalid Hussain Shahani also imposed a Rs50,000 fine on Farhan Kamrani.

Kamrani, a former assistant at the psychology department, was arrested from the court and sent to prison to serve his sentence.

According to the investigators, a female teacher had filed a complaint with the FIA, alleging that someone had posted her pictures on the internet.

The former professor was arrested from his house after an investigation and he confessed to creating fake Facebook account in the name of the female teacher and posting pictures.

 
Karachi Karachi University





 
 
 
