Ex-KU professor awarded 10-year jail term for harassing female teacher

A court in Karachi sentenced a former professor of the University of Karachi to 10 years in prison for harassing a female teacher on the internet.

District and sessions’ judge (East) Khalid Hussain Shahani also imposed a Rs50,000 fine on Farhan Kamrani.

Kamrani, a former assistant at the psychology department, was arrested from the court and sent to prison to serve his sentence.

According to the investigators, a female teacher had filed a complaint with the FIA, alleging that someone had posted her pictures on the internet.

The former professor was arrested from his house after an investigation and he confessed to creating fake Facebook account in the name of the female teacher and posting pictures.