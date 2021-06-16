Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Election Act Amendment Bill contradicts Constitution of Pakistan: ECP

Says its stance wasn’t debated in National Assembly standing committee

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Election Commission of Pakistan says that the Election Act Amendment Bill contradicts the Constitution of Pakistan.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs passed the bill on June 9. It amended several clauses of the Election Act, 2017.

In a statement, the ECP said its stance on the bill wasn’t debated by the standing committee.

The amendment to hold Senate elections through an open ballot goes against the Supreme Court’s ruling, it said.

“Preparing electoral lists is the constitutional duty of the election commission,” it said.

“The powers of the commission cannot be diminished or abolished.”

The ECP said delimitation of constituencies on the basis of voters, instead of population, was in contrast with the constitution too.

“According to the constitution, seats in the National Assembly are allocated on the basis of population,” the statement read.

A third-party audit pointed out mistakes in the electronic voting system as well, according to the ECP.

The audit company recommended not using the system.

The ECP said it witnessed demonstration of e-voting machines of two international firms.

It will examine the Science and Technology Ministry machines at the end of July, it added.

