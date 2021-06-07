Eight killed in Mashkel cylinder blast: official

At least eight people were killed after a gas cylinder exploded inside a shop in Mashkel area of Balochistan’s district Washuk, an official said Monday.

Hameed Hamza Bangulzai, the assistant commissioner in Mashkel, told SAMAA TV that four shops were totally destroyed after a gas cylinder exploded at a welding shop near the Iran border.

Five of the deceased were identified as Afghan nationals, while two belonged to Chaman. The authorities have yet to identify the eighth victim.

All the victims were labourers, the assistant commissioner said.

Additional reporting by Riyadh Baloch in Mashkel.