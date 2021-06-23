Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Blast in Lahore kills two, injures 17: Lahore CCPO

Nature of explosion has yet to be ascertained

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Two people were killed and seventeen injured after an explosion in BOR Society in Lahore’s Johar Town, a senior police official said Wednesday.

Lahore CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar told reporters that the investigators were trying to determine to nature of the blast. But he said it looks like a bomb blast.

A rickshaw was completely destroyed and motorcycles parked near the explosion were damaged in the explosion.

Women, children among injured, says Lahore DC

Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner Mudassir RIaz Malik told reporters that women and children were among the injured.

“The nature of blast is being ascertained,” said the deputy commissioner. “We will be able to give you a statement after the investigation.”

We will find out after an investigation whether it was a gas explosion or a planted blast, he said, adding that seven houses were also partially damaged.  

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

 
