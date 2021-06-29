Eidul Azha SOPs: Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for animal sellers

The government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for all sellers and vendors at cattle markets this year.

On Tuesday, the health ministry issued COVID-19 guidelines for Eidul Azha to prevent the fourth wave of the deadly virus.

“These guidelines propose measures to ensure continued and uninterrupted prayers for Muslims on Eidul Azha while minimising the risk of acquiring and transmitting infections.”

Here are the SOPs that have been announced:

Encourage online buying of animals

Set up cattle markets in open spaces outside the city

Ensure sanitisation outside markets, temperature checks at entries, masks, and social distancing

Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for animal sellers

Animal stalls to be set up at a distance of two meters

No shaking of hands or physical contact

Buyers and sellers to wear gloves before touching animals

People showing coronavirus symptoms not to be allowed inside the markets

The government has issued guidelines for Eid prayers as well. These include:

People to perform ablution at home

Separate entry and exit points outside mosques

Worshippers to be screened for fever before entering the mosque

Social distancing of at least three feet to be ensured during prayers

Worshippers to bring prayer mats from home

No carpets inside mosques

Mosques to be vacated 10 minutes after prayer ends to prevent socialising

Windows and doors to remain open for ventilation

Sick, elderly, and children under 15 years won’t be allowed inside mosques

No hugging or shaking of hands

People have been encouraged to avoid shopping and attend gatherings. Crowding in markets should be avoided at all costs, the guidelines added.

Fourth wave of infections

Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar warned that Pakistan may be hit by the fourth wave of the virus if the people stop being cautious.

“In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination programme, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” he tweeted.

Umar advised people to follow the SOPs and get vaccinated.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.