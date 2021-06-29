Eidul Azha SOPs: Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for animal sellers

New guidelines issued by the health ministry
The government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for all sellers and vendors at cattle markets this year.
On Tuesday, the health ministry issued COVID-19 guidelines for Eidul Azha to prevent the fourth wave of the deadly virus.
“These guidelines propose measures to ensure continued and uninterrupted prayers for Muslims on Eidul Azha while minimising the risk of acquiring and transmitting infections.”
Here are the SOPs that have been announced:
The government has issued guidelines for Eid prayers as well. These include:
People have been encouraged to avoid shopping and attend gatherings. Crowding in markets should be avoided at all costs, the guidelines added.
Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar warned that Pakistan may be hit by the fourth wave of the virus if the people stop being cautious.
“In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination programme, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” he tweeted.
Umar advised people to follow the SOPs and get vaccinated.