Eidul Azha SOPs: Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for animal sellers

New guidelines issued by the health ministry

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

The government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for all sellers and vendors at cattle markets this year.

On Tuesday, the health ministry issued COVID-19 guidelines for Eidul Azha to prevent the fourth wave of the deadly virus.

“These guidelines propose measures to ensure continued and uninterrupted prayers for Muslims on Eidul Azha while minimising the risk of acquiring and transmitting infections.”

Here are the SOPs that have been announced:

  • Encourage online buying of animals
  • Set up cattle markets in open spaces outside the city
  • Ensure sanitisation outside markets, temperature checks at entries, masks, and social distancing
  • Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for animal sellers
  • Animal stalls to be set up at a distance of two meters
  • No shaking of hands or physical contact
  • Buyers and sellers to wear gloves before touching animals
  • People showing coronavirus symptoms not to be allowed inside the markets

The government has issued guidelines for Eid prayers as well. These include:

  • People to perform ablution at home
  • Separate entry and exit points outside mosques
  • Worshippers to be screened for fever before entering the mosque
  • Social distancing of at least three feet to be ensured during prayers
  • Worshippers to bring prayer mats from home
  • No carpets inside mosques
  • Mosques to be vacated 10 minutes after prayer ends to prevent socialising
  • Windows and doors to remain open for ventilation
  • Sick, elderly, and children under 15 years won’t be allowed inside mosques
  • No hugging or shaking of hands

People have been encouraged to avoid shopping and attend gatherings. Crowding in markets should be avoided at all costs, the guidelines added.

Fourth wave of infections

Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar warned that Pakistan may be hit by the fourth wave of the virus if the people stop being cautious.

“In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination programme, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” he tweeted.

Umar advised people to follow the SOPs and get vaccinated.

