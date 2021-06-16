ECP rejects petition seeking re-election in Karachi’s NA-249

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected petitions seeking a re-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi.

These petitions were filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pak Sarzameen Party.

The ECP announced its already reserved verdict on the petitions Wednesday. It said the pleas were not admissible for hearing.

The commission asked both the parties to contact the election tribunal.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Qadir Khan Mandokhel had won the by-election on May 1. He defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Miftah Ismail.

The seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned his National Assembly membership to become a senator on March 3.

He had won the seat after defeating PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif during the 2018 General Election.

