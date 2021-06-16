Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

ECP rejects petition seeking re-election in Karachi’s NA-249

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhel won the by-polls in the constituency

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected petitions seeking a re-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi.

These petitions were filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pak Sarzameen Party.

The ECP announced its already reserved verdict on the petitions Wednesday. It said the pleas were not admissible for hearing.

The commission asked both the parties to contact the election tribunal.

Related: NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Qadir Khan Mandokhel had won the by-election on May 1. He defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Miftah Ismail.

The seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned his National Assembly membership to become a senator on March 3.

He had won the seat after defeating PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif during the 2018 General Election.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ECP Karachi NA-249 Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ECP, Karachi, NA-249 Karachi, re-election
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Karachi's Defence, Clifton won't flood this monsoon: CBC
Karachi’s Defence, Clifton won’t flood this monsoon: CBC
Today's outlook: Pakistan govt to table Budget 2021-2022
Today’s outlook: Pakistan govt to table Budget 2021-2022
Sindh resumes 6th to 8th classes with 50% attendance
Sindh resumes 6th to 8th classes with 50% attendance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.