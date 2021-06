A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Swat and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday morning.

Tremors were felt in the city and neighboring areas. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre the epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindukush Region and Afghanistan with a depth of 90 kilometers.

