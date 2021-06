An earthquake shook Islamabad, Abbottabad, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Balakot, and upper Hazara Thursday evening.

Tremors were felt in the city and neighbouring areas. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

In the afternoon, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The earthquake had its epicenter 25 kilometers southeast of Mangora with a depth of 20 kilometers

