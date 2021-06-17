Dust storm hits Karachi’s Superhighway

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A dust storm hit Karachi's Superhighway Thursday evening.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Karachi may receive rain on June 18 and June 19. In a statement, a spokesperson for the PMD said that the moist currents from North Arabia Sea entered Sindh on June 16.

The PDM predicted rains in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpurm Jacobabad, and Ghotki districts.

Other parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Thar, are likely to receive monsoon spells from June 17 to June 19.

