Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Dust storm hits Karachi’s Superhighway

Rains predicted on June 18, 19

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

A dust storm hit Karachi's Superhighway Thursday evening.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Karachi may receive rain on June 18 and June 19. In a statement, a spokesperson for the PMD said that the moist currents from North Arabia Sea entered Sindh on June 16.

The PDM predicted rains in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpurm Jacobabad, and Ghotki districts.

Other parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Thar, are likely to receive monsoon spells from June 17 to June 19.

dust storm Karachi
 
