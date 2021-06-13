Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Donald Trump’s lookalike sings, sells kulfi in Sahiwal

Do you see the resemblance?

SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Videos and pictures of a Pakistani man have gone viral because the people on social media think he resembles former US president Donald Trump.

The man, identified as Irfan alias Bagga, is a kulfi seller in Sahiwal. Many of his videos show him singing while moving his cart along the streets.

He shared that he sells kulfi throughout the year.

According to Irfan, he started singing because his father used to tell him to shout louder while selling kulfi.

