Donald Trump’s lookalike sings, sells kulfi in Sahiwal

Do you see the resemblance?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Videos and pictures of a Pakistani man have gone viral because the people on social media think he resembles former US president Donald Trump.

The man, identified as Irfan alias Bagga, is a kulfi seller in Sahiwal. Many of his videos show him singing while moving his cart along the streets.

He shared that he sells kulfi throughout the year.

According to Irfan, he started singing because his father used to tell him to shout louder while selling kulfi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.