HOME > News

PM Imran Khan: Dasu Dam to produce cheap hydel power

First phase of the dam to be completed by 2025

SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The electricity produced by Dasu Dam will bring down inflation and increase industrialisation in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday.

The premier visited the dam site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohistan and overlooked the progress of the project.

"Once completed, the dam will stimulate the same economic growth that the country witnessed after the construction of Mangla and Tarbela dams," he said.

The first phase of the project will be completed in 2025, according to the premier. After that, the dam will add 2,160 megawatts of hydroelectricity to the National Grid. After the final phase, the power generation will increase to 4,320 megawatts.

"It will bring ease for the public by providing cheap and clean electricity," the PM remarked, adding that the dam will bring a new era of socio-economic growth into the country.

He met with and lauded the efforts of local and foreign workers and engineers at the site.

Earlier this year, PM Khan inaugurated the Decade of Dams project. Its aim is to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028.

Dasu Dam Imran Khan kohistan
RELATED STORIES

