HOME > News

Daniel Pearl case: Omar Shaikh challenges mobility restrictions

Sindh govt issued notices

Posted: Jun 2, 2021
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The partially completed portrait by artist Levi Ponce for his Memorial Day mural project of murdered journalist Daniel Pearl, near his old neigborhood in Los Angeles, California on May 23, 2015. Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Sindh government on the appeal of the four men acquitted in the murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

The lawyer of Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib said that the apartment they are living in doesn’t have the required facilities. He added that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British-born militant who was released after completing his sentence for kidnapping Pearl, can’t even walk around his house. Sheikh is only allowed to meet his wife and son.

The attorney-general assured that Shaikh will be allowed to meet his mother-in-law, paternal uncle, and his wife.

The court also issued notices on the federal government’s appeal against the acquittal of the four suspects. The case has been adjourned indefinitely.

Who was Daniel Pearl?

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching links between militants in Pakistan and Richard C Reid, who is also known as the ‘shoe bomber’ for trying to detonate a shoe bomb while on a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001.

Pearl’s wife Mariane Pearl, a US national who was living in Karachi’s Zamzama, wrote a letter to the Artillery Maidan police on February 2, 2002, and said her husband disappeared on January 23, 2002. She said she received an email from the abductors saying that he has been abducted “in retaliation for the imprisonment of Pakistani men by the US government in Cuba and other complaints”.

A graphic video showing Pearl’s decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in Karachi nearly a month after he was kidnapped.

