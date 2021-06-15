‘Daily wagers can benefit from Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme too’

NAPHDA spokesperson says PM Imran Khan was concerned about them

The Proxies and Assets Model will help daily wagers and individuals with informal income benefit from the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Ali said on SAMAA TV's morning show Naya Din.

Those who don't have bank accounts or monthly income, some of their financial details will be submitted as proxies, according to NAPHDA.

These proxies will include house rent, utility bills, school fees of their children, mobile phone recharges and others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAPHDA were concerned about this segment, the NAPHDA spokesperson said.