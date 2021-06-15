Tuesday, June 15, 2021  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

‘Daily wagers can benefit from Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme too’

NAPHDA spokesperson says PM Imran Khan was concerned about them

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

The Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority is preparing a new model to facilitate daily wagers in Pakistan, its spokesperson Asim Shaukat Ali said Tuesday.

The Proxies and Assets Model will help daily wagers and individuals with informal income benefit from the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Ali said on SAMAA TV's morning show Naya Din.

Those who don't have bank accounts or monthly income, some of their financial details will be submitted as proxies, according to NAPHDA.

These proxies will include house rent, utility bills, school fees of their children, mobile phone recharges and others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAPHDA were concerned about this segment, the NAPHDA spokesperson said. Watch the video to know what else he said on the show.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Pakistan
 
Pakistan, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Daily wagers
 

