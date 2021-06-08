Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Customs, Rangers officials seize Rs10m contraband items in Jacobabad

The consignment was being smuggled to Multan

Posted: Jun 8, 2021
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Pakistan Customs and Rangers officials foiled on Tuesday a bid to smuggle contraband items in Jacobabad, a Rangers spokesperson said.

The officials intercepted a truck on a tip-off, according to the spokesperson. They found non-custom paid goods worth Rs10 million.

These goods were being smuggled to Multan from Quetta. The consignment was handed over to Customs officials for further action.

No arrests were made during the raid.

On Monday, the Kohat police seized 25 landmine detectors and 1,500 rounds of Kalashnikov from a truck.

They arrested two suspects too. They were identified as Muaz Ali and Mohammad Asif.

