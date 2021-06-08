Customs, Rangers officials seize Rs10m contraband items in Jacobabad

The consignment was being smuggled to Multan

The officials intercepted a truck on a tip-off, according to the spokesperson. They found non-custom paid goods worth Rs10 million.

These goods were being smuggled to Multan from Quetta. The consignment was handed over to Customs officials for further action.

No arrests were made during the raid.

On Monday, the Kohat police seized 25 landmine detectors and 1,500 rounds of Kalashnikov from a truck.

They arrested two suspects too. They were identified as Muaz Ali and Mohammad Asif.