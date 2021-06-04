Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

CTD summons Farooq Sattar, PSP’s Anees Advocate in terrorism cases

The summons follows last week's arrest of MQM-L members

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department has summoned disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Farooq Sattar and Pak Sarzameen Party’s Anees Advocate for their alleged involvement in terrorism incidents in Hyderabad.

The CTD has been investigating arrested militants who were involved in these incidents, according to CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid.

“Many of these acts of terrorism occurred two decades ago but we will investigate all aspects of these cases,” he told SAMAA Digital.

“The suspects, who were previously affiliated with the MQM-London, have joined different parties.”

On May 28, a security agency arrested three suspected terrorists in a raid near the Landhi railway station.

The suspects, affiliated with the MQM-L, were handed over to the CTD. They were identified as Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and Aleemuddin.

The suspects were said to be running a terrorist network in rural Sindh. They had reportedly been trained by Indian covert agency R&AW.

The terrorist network was formed by South Africa-based members of the MQM-L, according to CTD officials. It was involved in killings of policemen, bomb blasts, robberies and arson.

“Dr Farooq Sattar has been summoned in connection with last week’s arrest of MQM-L militants,” DIG Hamid said.

A CTD team has gone to serve the notice to Sattar’s house and his temporary residence at the Avari hotel, he said.

Anis Advocate has been summoned too regarding his role in these incidents, the officer added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Anees Advocate ctd farooq sattar psp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
CTD, Farooq Sattar, PSP, Anees Advocate, terrorism cases
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.