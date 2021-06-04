CTD summons Farooq Sattar, PSP’s Anees Advocate in terrorism cases

The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department has summoned disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Farooq Sattar and Pak Sarzameen Party’s Anees Advocate for their alleged involvement in terrorism incidents in Hyderabad.

The CTD has been investigating arrested militants who were involved in these incidents, according to CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid.

“Many of these acts of terrorism occurred two decades ago but we will investigate all aspects of these cases,” he told SAMAA Digital.

“The suspects, who were previously affiliated with the MQM-London, have joined different parties.”

On May 28, a security agency arrested three suspected terrorists in a raid near the Landhi railway station.

The suspects, affiliated with the MQM-L, were handed over to the CTD. They were identified as Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and Aleemuddin.

The suspects were said to be running a terrorist network in rural Sindh. They had reportedly been trained by Indian covert agency R&AW.

The terrorist network was formed by South Africa-based members of the MQM-L, according to CTD officials. It was involved in killings of policemen, bomb blasts, robberies and arson.

“Dr Farooq Sattar has been summoned in connection with last week’s arrest of MQM-L militants,” DIG Hamid said.

A CTD team has gone to serve the notice to Sattar’s house and his temporary residence at the Avari hotel, he said.

Anis Advocate has been summoned too regarding his role in these incidents, the officer added.

