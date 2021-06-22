Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
CTD arrests two men in Mirpurkhas over MQM-RAW links: official

Says former MQM leaders sent men to India for training

Posted: Jun 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested two men in Mirpurkhas last night for their links with the Indian intelligence agency and MQM (London), a senior official said Tuesday. Omar Shahid Hamid, the CTD DIG, said his force found an anti-aircraft gun, hand grenade, riffles and a rocket from their hideout. The arrested men were given a task to gather intelligence in Mirpurkhas and Umarkot, he added. The CTD has been investigating a case involving former MQM leaders, including Anees advocate, Wasay Jalil and Dr Farooq Sattar, said Hamid. Anees advocate is under investigation and he has been told not to leave Pakistan, said the CTD DIG. He added that the CNIC of the former MQM leader has also been blocked. Making arrest is the prerogative of the investigating officer, said Hamid while addressing a press conference in Karachi. Jalil and Anees advocate are accused of sending MQM men to India for training. The official played an "audio confession" of an arrested man during the press conference. The man, identified as Abdul Naeem, claims he was sent to India by Jalil and Anees advocate. Mehmood Siddiqui, DIG Hamid, said is the former president of APMSO and he now lives in India. He claimed that Siddiqui is the "key focal person" of "MQM-RAW nexus" and gives his men tasks through emails. The CTD official said they have managed to identify at least six people who had gone to India for training. But he said the CTD believes there were more people in their group.
The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested two men in Mirpurkhas last night for their links with the Indian intelligence agency and MQM (London), a senior official said Tuesday.

Omar Shahid Hamid, the CTD DIG, said his force found an anti-aircraft gun, hand grenade, riffles and a rocket from their hideout. The arrested men were given a task to gather intelligence in Mirpurkhas and Umarkot, he added.

The CTD has been investigating a case involving former MQM leaders, including Anees advocate, Wasay Jalil and Dr Farooq Sattar, said Hamid.

Anees advocate is under investigation and he has been told not to leave Pakistan, said the CTD DIG. He added that the CNIC of the former MQM leader has also been blocked.

Making arrest is the prerogative of the investigating officer, said Hamid while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Jalil and Anees advocate are accused of sending MQM men to India for training.

The official played an “audio confession” of an arrested man during the press conference. The man, identified as Abdul Naeem, claims he was sent to India by Jalil and Anees advocate.

Mehmood Siddiqui, DIG Hamid, said is the former president of APMSO and he now lives in India. He claimed that Siddiqui is the “key focal person” of “MQM-RAW nexus” and gives his men tasks through emails.

The CTD official said they have managed to identify at least six people who had gone to India for training. But he said the CTD believes there were more people in their group.

 
