CTD arrests LeJ hitman for murdering former MQM MPA

The Counter-Terrorism Department in Karachi claimed to have arrested the killer of former MQM Sindh MPA Sajid Qureshi in a raid conducted in Lyari.

In a statement, the CTD said that Obaidur Rehman has confessed to killing six people, including Qureshi.

In 2013, unidentified gunmen killed Qureshi, his son and a passer-by outside a mosque in Karachi’s North Nazimabad.

The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the killing.

The CTD said that the suspect was a member of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and involved in sectarian killings. It added that Rehman was in contact with other terrorists in jail and those who were recently released.