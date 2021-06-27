Sunday, June 27, 2021  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

CTD arrests LeJ hitman for murdering former MQM MPA

Qureshi. his son were murdered in 2013

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo of MQM MPA Sajid Qureshi.

Listen to the story
The Counter-Terrorism Department in Karachi claimed to have arrested the killer of former MQM Sindh MPA Sajid Qureshi in a raid conducted in Lyari. In a statement, the CTD said that Obaidur Rehman has confessed to killing six people, including Qureshi. In 2013, unidentified gunmen killed Qureshi, his son and a passer-by outside a mosque in Karachi’s North Nazimabad. The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the killing. The CTD said that the suspect was a member of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and involved in sectarian killings. It added that Rehman was in contact with other terrorists in jail and those who were recently released.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Counter-Terrorism Department in Karachi claimed to have arrested the killer of former MQM Sindh MPA Sajid Qureshi in a raid conducted in Lyari.

In a statement, the CTD said that Obaidur Rehman has confessed to killing six people, including Qureshi.

In 2013, unidentified gunmen killed Qureshi, his son and a passer-by outside a mosque in Karachi’s North Nazimabad.

The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the killing.

The CTD said that the suspect was a member of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and involved in sectarian killings. It added that Rehman was in contact with other terrorists in jail and those who were recently released.

 
lej Sajid Qureshi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
CTD police, CTD Karachi, LeJ, Sajid Qureshi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi's Defence
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi’s Defence
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.