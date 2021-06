The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to ease restrictions across Pakistan following a downward trend in the number of coronavirus cases.

A meeting, chaired by Federal Planning Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar, decided to ease some restrictions from June 15, Tuesday.

The following decisions were taken:

Businesses to now remain open six days a week as opposed to five days before. The federating units will decide the days they will remain close.

Gyms to reopen for vaccinated members.

Only selective non-contact sports will be permitted.

Contact sports such as karate, boxing, MMA, rugby, kabbadi, wrestling, and water polo to remain banned.

Festivals and cultural events are not permitted.

Shrines and cinemas to remain closed.

The policy for calling in 50% of employees to work has been relaxed and offices can call in everyone now.

The two-day ban on inter-provincial transport has been lifted.

Restriction on 50% occupancy for public transport will be relaxed to 70% occupancy. •

Restrictions on recreation, education sector, mask-wearing, Railways, and inbound passengers policy will remain in place.

Pakistan reported 77 Covid-19 deaths and 1,118 new cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 2.54%.

