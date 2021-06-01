Covid-19: Pakistan students want their exams cancelled

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Students across the country don't want to sit for their exams this year and they are out on the streets once again.

On Monday, demonstrations were held in Swat, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar among other cities.

In Swat, students gathered near the Kacheri Chowk and chanted slogans against the government. "If classes were not held then why are exams being taken?" a protester said.

Students of the Swat Government Jahanzaib College rallied on the Saidu Sharif road and closed the road for traffic.

In Rajanpur, protesters blocked the Peshawar-Karachi highway and demanded the government revoke its decision to hold exams. When the protests turned violent, the police baton-charged students and fired tear gas shells at them. Two students and three police officers were injured.

Demonstrators in Bahawalnagar have, on the other hand, said that the exam date should be pushed forward so that they have sufficient time to prepare for exams.

"How can the government just announce a date without consulting students?" a protester questioned. Another student said that the authorities never talk to the people actually getting affected by their decisions.

"We don't have a spokesperson who can convey our problems and demands to the government."

Earlier this month, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that intermediate and matriculation exams will be held in the country from June 29 to July 23.

Cambridge O level exams will be conducted between July 26 and August 5.

