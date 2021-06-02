Wednesday, June 2, 2021  | 20 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Covid-19: Karachi shops sealed, people fined for violating SOPs

Zero-tolerance against those not following precautionary measures: govt

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Samaa TV

Listen to the story
The district administration of Karachi sealed more than a dozen shops in District South Tuesday night for violating coronavirus SOPs. According to the deputy commissioner, three transport offices and a shop were sealed in Garden for staying open after 6pm and allowing people inside without masks. A fine of Rs30,000 was imposed on three offices in Lyari and a shop was sealed. In Arambagh, three people were punished for not wearing masks and an optics shop was sealed. Six shops, including a supermart, were sealed in DHA’s Khadda Market. Last month, the Sindh government tightened restrictions after the number of cases in the province rose post-Eid. Shops, malls, and offices are allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm. Dine-in and dine-out have been banned. Only takeaway and delivery are allowed. The people of Karachi have been instructed not to leave their homes after 8pm. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The district administration of Karachi sealed more than a dozen shops in District South Tuesday night for violating coronavirus SOPs.

According to the deputy commissioner, three transport offices and a shop were sealed in Garden for staying open after 6pm and allowing people inside without masks.

A fine of Rs30,000 was imposed on three offices in Lyari and a shop was sealed. In Arambagh, three people were punished for not wearing masks and an optics shop was sealed.

Six shops, including a supermart, were sealed in DHA’s Khadda Market.

Last month, the Sindh government tightened restrictions after the number of cases in the province rose post-Eid. Shops, malls, and offices are allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm.

Dine-in and dine-out have been banned. Only takeaway and delivery are allowed. The people of Karachi have been instructed not to leave their homes after 8pm.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus Karachi lockdownS
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi, coronavirus SOPs, covid-19 cases, karachi sops, karachi cases, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
Asia, America to see ‘Blood Moon’ rising
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
CCTV shows robbers stealing nine goats in Karachi
CCTV shows robbers stealing nine goats in Karachi
Urban floods: Centre releases Rs60m for Karachi's Defence, Clifton
Urban floods: Centre releases Rs60m for Karachi’s Defence, Clifton
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.