Covid-19: Karachi shops sealed, people fined for violating SOPs

Zero-tolerance against those not following precautionary measures: govt
The district administration of Karachi sealed more than a dozen shops in District South Tuesday night for violating coronavirus SOPs.
According to the deputy commissioner, three transport offices and a shop were sealed in Garden for staying open after 6pm and allowing people inside without masks.
A fine of Rs30,000 was imposed on three offices in Lyari and a shop was sealed. In Arambagh, three people were punished for not wearing masks and an optics shop was sealed.
Six shops, including a supermart, were sealed in DHA’s Khadda Market.
Last month, the Sindh government tightened restrictions after the number of cases in the province rose post-Eid. Shops, malls, and offices are allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm.
Dine-in and dine-out have been banned. Only takeaway and delivery are allowed. The people of Karachi have been instructed not to leave their homes after 8pm.