Court throws out contempt petition against Punjab CM

The Lahore High Court termed non-maintainable a petition naming Punjab chief minister for committing contempt of court.

Justice Ayesha Malik heard the petition on Monday filed by Faisalabad-based Mehmood.

The petitioner said that the deputy director, Dr Zubair, hired for the audit of local government funds violates merit. He has a fake degree, the petitioner claimed. He was absent from duty for seven months and was living outside Pakistan. The petition said that a complaint was filed with the department but it has not been addressed yet.

The court asked, however, why the petition names the Punjab chief minister as a respondent and disposed it off.