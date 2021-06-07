Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Court throws out contempt petition against Punjab CM

It was filed by a Faisalabad resident

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

Photo: File

The Lahore High Court termed non-maintainable a petition naming Punjab chief minister for committing contempt of court.

Justice Ayesha Malik heard the petition on Monday filed by Faisalabad-based Mehmood.

The petitioner said that the deputy director, Dr Zubair, hired for the audit of local government funds violates merit. He has a fake degree, the petitioner claimed. He was absent from duty for seven months and was living outside Pakistan. The petition said that a complaint was filed with the department but it has not been addressed yet.

The court asked, however, why the petition names the Punjab chief minister as a respondent and disposed it off.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
lahore high court, contempt petition
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
At least 40 killed in Pakistan train crash
At least 40 killed in Pakistan train crash
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.