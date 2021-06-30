Coronavirus: Protesters block Islamabad road over vaccine shortage

Protesters blocked a road near Islamabad's F9 sector to protest unavailability of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines at the mass vaccination center Wednesday.A majority of the protesters are overseas Pakistanis, who want to go back to their host countries.Most of the countries have stopped allowing unvaccinated people and are only accepting AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.On June 28, two guards were injured after a scuffle with the protesters at the same centre. The scuffle started after the guards denied entry to the visitors.The visitors had broken down the glass door of the mass vaccination center.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.