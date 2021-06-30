Coronavirus: Protesters block Islamabad road over vaccine shortage

Most of them are overseas Pakistanis

A majority of the protesters are overseas Pakistanis, who want to go back to their host countries.

Most of the countries have stopped allowing unvaccinated people and are only accepting AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

On June 28, two guards were injured after a scuffle with the protesters at the same centre. The scuffle started after the guards denied entry to the visitors.

The visitors had broken down the glass door of the mass vaccination center.