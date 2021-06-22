Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Coronavirus claims 27 more lives in Pakistan

The country reported 663 new cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Twenty seven people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Tuesday. In a Twitter post, the NCOC said the country reported 663 new cases of the virus. The positivity rate stands at 1.69%. The virus has so far claimed 22,034 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 949,838. The government’s plan is to vaccinate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021.
