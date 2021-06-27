Coronavirus claims 23 more lives in Pakistan

Twenty three people lost their lives to the coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Sunday.

In a Twitter post, the NCOC said the country reported 901 new cases of the virus. The positivity rate stands at 2.02%.

The virus has so far claimed 22,211 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 954,743.

The government’s plan is to vaccinate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, who is also the head of Pakistan’s COVID-control authority, warned Friday that the country could be hit by the fourth wave of the virus if the people stop being cautious.

“In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination programme, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” said Umar in a Twitter post after reviewing the “artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC.

He advised people to follow the SOPs and get vaccinated.